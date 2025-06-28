Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,716,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,363,000 after buying an additional 24,596 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $397,657,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,861,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,030,000 after buying an additional 59,001 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,103,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,875,000 after buying an additional 335,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,688,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,073,000 after buying an additional 652,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $135.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.57 and a 200-day moving average of $133.46. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $119.83 and a one year high of $144.45. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

