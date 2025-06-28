Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $247,000 Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 104.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,012 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2,722.7% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

BUD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.10 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

BUD stock opened at $68.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $45.94 and a twelve month high of $72.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.58 and a 200-day moving average of $59.79.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a $1.0492 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

