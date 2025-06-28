Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $3,701,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $2,015,000. Buska Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 221.2% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 43,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 29,782 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:UNOV opened at $35.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.77 million, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.61. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $36.01.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

