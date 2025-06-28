International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $244,000 in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLQM. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,526,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,233,000 after buying an additional 159,538 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,887,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,509,000 after purchasing an additional 786,150 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,389,000. Harbor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 504,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,750,000 after purchasing an additional 249,483 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2,040.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 385,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,914,000 after purchasing an additional 367,102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLQM stock opened at $54.21 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.23 and a fifty-two week high of $59.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.98.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

