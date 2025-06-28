SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Acquired by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 110.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 77,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 40,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $25.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.77. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $26.47.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

