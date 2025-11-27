Opthea Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OPT) Receives $1.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Opthea Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.3333.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Opthea in a research note on Monday, November 17th.
Shares of OPT opened at $3.41 on Friday. Opthea has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41.
Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.
