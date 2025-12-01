NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Acquired by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,685,644 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,515 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 6.4% of iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $424,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management boosted its position in NVIDIA by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $13,317,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at $12,829,142,350.62. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,177,203 shares of company stock valued at $570,171,004 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. CICC Research boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. S&P Equity Research reissued a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.0%

NVDA stock opened at $176.67 on Monday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.90 and its 200 day moving average is $170.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 0.99%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.