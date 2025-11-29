EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME Shares Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,710 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $20,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in EMCOR Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total value of $897,316.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,158,130.80. This trade represents a 17.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $614.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $320.89 and a 12 month high of $778.64. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $657.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $591.91.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $6.57. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%.The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on EME. UBS Group set a $750.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on EMCOR Group from $692.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $713.00 price objective on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research cut EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $692.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EME

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.