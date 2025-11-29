NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.3% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.8% in the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $176.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $112,316.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,240.64. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,177,203 shares of company stock worth $570,171,004 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $352.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. HSBC set a $320.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. President Capital upped their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.30.

Read Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.