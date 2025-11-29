Creative Planning Purchases 1,628 Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AHR. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in American Healthcare REIT by 4.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 59.3% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 8.8% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 35,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,578,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,882,000 after purchasing an additional 779,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

Shares of American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $50.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.92 and its 200 day moving average is $40.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 714.29%.

AHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Insider Activity at American Healthcare REIT

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hanson sold 20,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $994,096.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,924.64. The trade was a 47.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $74,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,560. This trade represents a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 25,360 shares of company stock worth $1,229,398 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

