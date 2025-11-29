Brown Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Brown Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 846 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 237.5% in the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 67 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total value of $429,501.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,306. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.54, for a total value of $309,445.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 14,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,849,413.90. The trade was a 3.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 41,959 shares of company stock worth $26,759,811 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Report on META
Meta Platforms Stock Performance
Meta Platforms stock opened at $647.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $796.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $683.38 and a 200-day moving average of $705.88.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The company had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.
Meta Platforms Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 9.28%.
Meta Platforms Profile
Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.
See Also
