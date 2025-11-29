Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sinclair from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research raised Sinclair from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Sinclair from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Sinclair by 890.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 306,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 275,674 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 70.7% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 273,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 113,074 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sinclair stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93. Sinclair has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $773.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.78 million. Sinclair had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Sinclair has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sinclair will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -161.29%.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

