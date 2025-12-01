IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX Shares Sold by Capital Counsel LLC NY

Capital Counsel LLC NY cut its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,239 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises approximately 10.0% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $247,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. STF Management LP grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 9,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.34, for a total value of $6,628,979.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,937.66. This trade represents a 30.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $753.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a PE ratio of 62.70, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.62. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.14 and a 1 year high of $769.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $666.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $606.40.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.810-13.010 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $765.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $785.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $730.50.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

