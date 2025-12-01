Capital Fund Management S.A. Trims Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,714 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 87.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $37,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 9,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.34, for a total transaction of $6,628,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,937.66. The trade was a 30.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $753.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a PE ratio of 62.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.62. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.14 and a twelve month high of $769.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $666.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $606.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.08. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%.The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.810-13.010 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (up previously from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $775.00 price target on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $730.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

