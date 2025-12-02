Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 18,526 Shares of Barclays PLC $BCS

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,526 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Barclays in the first quarter worth $1,515,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 40,066 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 42,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 27,717 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

BCS opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.00. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $22.91.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. Analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research cut Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

