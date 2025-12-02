Sealed Air Corporation $SEE Shares Purchased by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 30.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,908,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441,140 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $59,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 383.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 334.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of SEE stock opened at $42.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38. Sealed Air Corporation has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $44.27.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 5.46%.The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading

