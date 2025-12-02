Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $62.75 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 410,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $62,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $8,248,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 283,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 18.5% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,348,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 23,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.7%

JNJ opened at $205.49 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $207.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.96 and its 200 day moving average is $174.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%.The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

See Also

