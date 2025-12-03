Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 5,536 Shares of ATI Inc. $ATI

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in ATI were worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ATI in the first quarter worth $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 79.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ATI by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ATI during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ATI by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ATI. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ATI in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp raised ATI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $98.00 price objective on ATI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on ATI from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised ATI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.34, for a total transaction of $5,900,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 246,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,244,546.92. The trade was a 19.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 10,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $1,031,850.96. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 98,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,622,582.80. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,328 shares of company stock worth $16,667,123. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATI Stock Performance

ATI stock opened at $98.66 on Wednesday. ATI Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $103.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.77.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. ATI had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 23.34%. ATI’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. ATI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.21 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.840-0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ATI

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

