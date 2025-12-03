Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 116.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,311 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 50.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 16,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.57. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -161.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $931.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sensata Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.870 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -240.00%.

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP David K. Stott sold 839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $25,841.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,675.20. This represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali John Mirshekari sold 33,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $1,002,041.49. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,932 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,744. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ST has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on ST

About Sensata Technologies

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.