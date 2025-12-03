Analyzing Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) & Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) and Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Concrete Pumping has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waste Connections has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Concrete Pumping and Waste Connections, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concrete Pumping 0 3 1 0 2.25 Waste Connections 1 3 16 5 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Concrete Pumping presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.16%. Waste Connections has a consensus price target of $208.32, suggesting a potential upside of 20.26%. Given Waste Connections’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Waste Connections is more favorable than Concrete Pumping.

This table compares Concrete Pumping and Waste Connections”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concrete Pumping $425.87 million 0.79 $16.21 million $0.16 41.06 Waste Connections $9.35 billion 4.74 $617.57 million $2.40 72.18

Waste Connections has higher revenue and earnings than Concrete Pumping. Concrete Pumping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Waste Connections, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Concrete Pumping and Waste Connections’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concrete Pumping 2.65% 4.19% 1.30% Waste Connections 6.65% 16.07% 6.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.2% of Concrete Pumping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of Waste Connections shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.6% of Concrete Pumping shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Waste Connections shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Waste Connections beats Concrete Pumping on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Concrete Pumping

(Get Free Report)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand. It leases and rents concrete pumping equipment, pans, and containers. As of October 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of approximately 930 boom pumps, 90 placing booms, 20 telebelts, 300 stationary pumps, and 115 waste management trucks. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

About Waste Connections

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc. provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals. The company owns and operates transfer stations that receive compact and/or load waste to be transported to landfills or treatment facilities through truck, rail, or barge; and intermodal services for the rail haul movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest through a network of intermodal facilities. In addition, it provides E&P waste treatment, recovery, and disposal services for waste resulting from oil and natural gas exploration and production activity, such as drilling fluids, drill cuttings, completion fluids, and flowback water; production wastes and produced water during a well's operating life; contaminated soils that require treatment during site reclamation; and substances, which require clean-up after a spill, reserve pit clean-up, or pipeline rupture. Further, the company offers leasing services to its customers. Waste Connections, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Woodbridge, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.