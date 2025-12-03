NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Claro Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,635 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 23,104 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.7% of Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after buying an additional 382,231,120 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $1,163,288,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $181.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.88 and a 200 day moving average of $171.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $4,166,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 123,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,637,089.80. This represents a 13.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 3,012,203 shares of company stock valued at $542,065,894 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Raymond James Financial set a $272.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.65.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

