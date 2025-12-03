Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HALO. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $650,250,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,215,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,156,000 after acquiring an additional 146,677 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 127.8% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,541,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,674 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,029,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,478,000 after purchasing an additional 95,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 40.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,255,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,298,000 after purchasing an additional 360,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $66.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.20. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.26 and a 12-month high of $79.50.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 47.28% and a return on equity of 150.85%. The business had revenue of $354.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $1,507,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 733,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,285,726.65. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 20,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $1,514,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 24,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,207.26. The trade was a 45.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 103,625 shares of company stock valued at $7,446,727 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

