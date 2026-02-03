CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Acquired by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 45,342.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,634 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in CocaCola by 5,142.9% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $75.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.53. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $75.70. The company has a market capitalization of $324.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.36.

In related news, EVP Manuel Arroyo sold 139,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $9,889,981.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,143.60. This trade represents a 70.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $2,250,751.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,894,396.10. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 211,704 shares of company stock valued at $15,005,595 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

