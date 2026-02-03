Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Buys Shares of 5,630 Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,630 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.73, for a total transaction of $229,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,091.56. The trade was a 13.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.51, for a total transaction of $448,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,691,049.48. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,605. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TYL opened at $362.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $446.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $499.79. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.56 and a twelve month high of $661.31.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TYL shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.14.

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler’s product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

