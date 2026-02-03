Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Polaris Inc. $PII

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PII. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 31.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Polaris by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Polaris news, SVP James P. Williams sold 4,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.53, for a total transaction of $307,531.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 43,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,081.34. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PII opened at $64.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $75.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Polaris had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 6.51%.The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Polaris has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.600 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Polaris’s payout ratio is -32.76%.

PII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Polaris from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

Polaris Inc, founded in 1954 and headquartered in Medina, Minnesota, is a diversified manufacturer of powersports vehicles and related products. Initially gaining prominence with its snowmobiles, Polaris expanded its portfolio over the decades to include all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side off-road vehicles, and motorcycles. The company’s legacy in recreational and utility vehicle innovation stems from early engineering breakthroughs that established Polaris as a leading name in off-road mobility.

Today, Polaris offers a broad range of products under well-known brands such as Polaris RANGER and POLARIS SPORTSMAN for utility and recreation markets, Slingshot three-wheel roadsters for on-road enthusiasts, and the Indian Motorcycle brand for premium two-wheeled touring and cruiser segments.

