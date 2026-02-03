Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Acquires 8,035 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,369 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.8% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $28,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,659,269 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $18,260,635,000 after purchasing an additional 290,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,667,047 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,547,014,000 after buying an additional 420,352 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,713,603,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 11,533,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,866,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,524 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,168,731 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,460,212,000 after acquiring an additional 74,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $1,751,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 44,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,845,901.36. The trade was a 18.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total value of $1,278,255.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,750.32. This represents a 23.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,820 shares of company stock worth $7,883,482. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $210.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

Get Our Latest Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $152.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $205.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.43.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 12.51%.The company had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 72.80%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.