Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,368 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Sysco by 94.9% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 234.3% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $82.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.77 and a 200-day moving average of $77.95. Sysco Corporation has a 52-week low of $67.12 and a 52-week high of $85.33. The stock has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 109.21%. The business had revenue of $20.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. Sysco’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 5,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $453,681.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,165. This trade represents a 13.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.38.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

