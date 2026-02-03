Heritage Investors Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,103 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 3.2% during the third quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Medtronic from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $111.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.28.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE MDT opened at $102.67 on Tuesday. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $79.55 and a 12 month high of $106.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $131.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.59 and its 200 day moving average is $95.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 76.55%.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.