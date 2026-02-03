Repligen Corporation $RGEN Shares Sold by Brown Capital Management LLC

Brown Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 33.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 668,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 336,418 shares during the period. Repligen makes up approximately 3.7% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $89,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Repligen alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Repligen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Repligen by 2.5% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank raised its position in Repligen by 8.0% during the third quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 4.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on RGEN. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $160.00 price target on Repligen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Repligen from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Repligen from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.62.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In other news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.88, for a total transaction of $3,922,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 100,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,804,561.84. The trade was a 19.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James Bylund sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.21, for a total transaction of $331,301.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,039.20. This represents a 9.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 49,657 shares of company stock worth $7,721,077 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $151.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.43. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,559.78, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 8.36. Repligen Corporation has a one year low of $102.96 and a one year high of $175.77.

About Repligen

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) is a life sciences company that develops and manufactures high-value consumable products for bioprocessing applications. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company specializes in technologies that support the development and production of biopharmaceuticals. Repligen’s offerings include chromatography resins, filtration membranes, single-use technologies and systems for downstream purification and upstream processing.

The company’s core product lines encompass Protein A affinity resins, designed for monoclonal antibody purification, and a portfolio of ion exchange, multimodal and hydrophobic interaction resins.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.