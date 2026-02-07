Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) vs. Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Head to Head Contrast

Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) and Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hang Seng Bank and Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hang Seng Bank 1 2 0 0 1.67 Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility & Risk

Hang Seng Bank has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hang Seng Bank $8.63 billion 4.22 $2.36 billion N/A N/A Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi $19.70 billion N/A $1.29 billion $0.56 7.20

This table compares Hang Seng Bank and Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hang Seng Bank has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi.

Profitability

This table compares Hang Seng Bank and Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hang Seng Bank N/A N/A N/A Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi 7.56% 21.46% 1.84%

Dividends

Hang Seng Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi pays out 8.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi beats Hang Seng Bank on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other. The company offers personal banking services, including current and savings accounts, time deposits, mortgages and personal loans, credit cards, and insurance, investment, and other wealth management services, as well as consumer lending and wealth management services. It also provides corporate lending, trade and receivable finance, payments and cash management, treasury and foreign exchange, general insurance, key-person insurance, investment services, and corporate wealth management services; general banking and transaction banking, corporate lending, deposits, and cash management services; and tailored solutions and services in foreign exchange, bullion, equities, fixed income, and securities financing, as well as manages the funding and liquidity position activities. In addition, the company offers retirement benefits, life assurance, fund management, and stock broking services, as well as index compilation and licensing; fund raising and sales; and asset management services. It operates service outlets in Hong Kong; branches in Macau and Singapore; and representative office in Taipei, as well as a network of outlets in the Mainland of China. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Seng Bank Limited operates as a subsidiary of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited.

About Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking and Private Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate Banking, and SME Banking; and Treasury, Other, and Unallovated segments. The company’s consumer banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking. It also offers services to large, medium, and small size corporate and commercial customers that include Turkish Lira (TL) and foreign currency denominated working capital loans financing for investments, foreign trade financing, derivative instruments for hedging purposes of foreign currency and interest risk, letters of credit, foreign currency trading, corporate finance, and deposit and cash management services, as well as project finance loans; and working capital management, delivering cash management services based on customers’ requests, such as collection and payment services, and liquidity and information management. In addition, the company engages in treasury activities consisting of TL and foreign currency spot and forward transactions, treasury and government bonds, Eurobonds, and private sector bond transactions, as well as derivative trading activities; and marketing and pricing activities related to treasury products. Further, it provides financial leasing services, investment and pension funds management, and portfolio management, as well as offers payment services and issues electronic money. Akbank T.A.S. was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

