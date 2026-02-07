Critical Comparison: iQSTEL (NASDAQ:IQST) versus Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV)

Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV – Get Free Report) and iQSTEL (NASDAQ:IQST – Get Free Report) are both transportation, communications, electric, gas, and sanitary services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kyivstar Group and iQSTEL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyivstar Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 iQSTEL 1 0 1 0 2.00

Kyivstar Group currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.55%. iQSTEL has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 682.61%. Given iQSTEL’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iQSTEL is more favorable than Kyivstar Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyivstar Group N/A N/A N/A iQSTEL -2.50% -56.70% -14.37%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kyivstar Group and iQSTEL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Kyivstar Group and iQSTEL”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyivstar Group N/A N/A N/A $0.33 37.18 iQSTEL $283.22 million 0.04 -$5.99 million ($1.50) -1.53

Kyivstar Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iQSTEL. iQSTEL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kyivstar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kyivstar Group beats iQSTEL on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kyivstar Group

Kyivstar Group Ltd. provides a range of mobile communication and home Internet services in Ukraine. It offers mobile services, such as voice, messaging and data, mobile and computer Internet, roaming, abroad calling, payment, and other services; fixed telephone communication services; fixed Internet and data transfer services; and mobile virtual PBX services, as well as operates data centers, commercial contact centers, and M2M contact centers. The company also provides loyalty programs, as well as sells telecommunications equipment. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Kyivstar Group Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Vimpelcom Amsterdam B.V.

About iQSTEL

iQSTEL Inc., through its subsidiary, Etelix.com USA, LLC, provides telecom and technology solutions. It provides international long-distance voice services (ILD wholesale) for telecommunications operator; and submarine fiber optic network capacity for internet, such as 4G and 5G. The company offers voice over IP connectivity, short messages service (SMS), and international and domestic SMS termination services. It also provides infrastructure connectivity, Cloud-PBX, OmniChannel marketing, Internet of Things services, and blockchain and payment solutions. iQSTEL Inc. serves wholesale carrier, government, corporate, enterprise, and small and medium companies in North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company was formerly known as PureSnax International, Inc. and changed its name to iQSTEL Inc. in August 2018. iQSTEL Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Coral Gables, Florida.

