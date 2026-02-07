Critical Survey: Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) & Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF)

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) and Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.3% of Alamos Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Alamos Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Alamos Gold has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minco Capital has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alamos Gold $1.35 billion 12.53 $284.30 million $1.28 31.40 Minco Capital N/A N/A -$290,000.00 $0.02 4.00

This table compares Alamos Gold and Minco Capital”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Alamos Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Minco Capital. Minco Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alamos Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alamos Gold and Minco Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alamos Gold 33.46% 12.36% 8.33% Minco Capital N/A 28.01% 27.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Alamos Gold and Minco Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alamos Gold 0 1 9 3 3.15 Minco Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00

Alamos Gold presently has a consensus target price of $45.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.21%. Given Alamos Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Alamos Gold is more favorable than Minco Capital.

Summary

Alamos Gold beats Minco Capital on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada. The company also holds interest in the Quartz Mountain project located in the Oregon United states. Alamos Gold Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Minco Capital

(Get Free Report)

Minco Capital Corp., an investment company, focuses on investing in public and private companies and assets to generate income and achieve long-term capital appreciation. The company was formerly known as Minco Gold Corporation and changed its name to Minco Capital Corp. in February 2019. Minco Capital Corp. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

