Financial Contrast: NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) vs. BlackRidge Technology International (OTCMKTS:BRTI)

BlackRidge Technology International (OTCMKTS:BRTI – Get Free Report) and NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.1% of NAPCO Security Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.5% of BlackRidge Technology International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of NAPCO Security Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for BlackRidge Technology International and NAPCO Security Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRidge Technology International 0 0 0 0 0.00 NAPCO Security Technologies 0 2 6 0 2.75

Profitability

NAPCO Security Technologies has a consensus price target of $47.83, indicating a potential upside of 9.58%. Given NAPCO Security Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NAPCO Security Technologies is more favorable than BlackRidge Technology International.

This table compares BlackRidge Technology International and NAPCO Security Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRidge Technology International N/A N/A N/A NAPCO Security Technologies 24.70% 27.45% 23.48%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BlackRidge Technology International and NAPCO Security Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRidge Technology International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NAPCO Security Technologies $181.62 million 8.57 $43.41 million $1.33 32.82

NAPCO Security Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRidge Technology International.

Summary

NAPCO Security Technologies beats BlackRidge Technology International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackRidge Technology International

BlackRidge Technology International, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of cyber defense solutions. The company focuses on the cyber security solution for protecting enterprise networks and cloud services, healthcare, industrial controls, and critical infrastructure systems. It offers BlackRidge Transport Access Control software, which authenticates user or device identity and applies security policies across networks and cloud services before application sessions are established. The company was founded by Robert Graham and John Hayes on March 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

About NAPCO Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks. The company’s alarm systems include automatic communicators, cellular communication devices, control panels, combination control panels/digital communicators and digital keypad systems, fire alarm control panels, and area detectors; and video surveillance systems comprise video cameras, control panels, video monitors, or PCs. It also buys and resells various identification readers, video cameras, PC-based computers, and various peripheral equipment for access control and video surveillance systems; offers school security products; and markets peripheral and related equipment manufactured by other companies. The company markets and sells its products to independent distributors, dealers, and installers of security equipment. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, New York.

