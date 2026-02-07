Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) versus PowerFleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) Financial Comparison

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) and Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.4% of PowerFleet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of Hub Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of PowerFleet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Hub Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PowerFleet and Hub Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerFleet 1 1 5 0 2.57 Hub Group 1 8 8 0 2.41

Profitability

PowerFleet presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 116.94%. Hub Group has a consensus price target of $43.87, suggesting a potential upside of 4.54%. Given PowerFleet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PowerFleet is more favorable than Hub Group.

This table compares PowerFleet and Hub Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerFleet -9.70% -9.00% -4.48% Hub Group 2.82% 6.58% 3.97%

Volatility and Risk

PowerFleet has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hub Group has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PowerFleet and Hub Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PowerFleet $362.52 million 1.79 -$50.99 million ($0.31) -15.61 Hub Group $3.95 billion 0.65 $103.99 million $1.73 24.25

Hub Group has higher revenue and earnings than PowerFleet. PowerFleet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hub Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hub Group beats PowerFleet on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc. engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Israel, and Other. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, NJ.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc., a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation. Its logistics services comprise full outsource logistics solution, transportation management, freight consolidation, warehousing and fulfillment, final mile delivery, and parcel and international services. The company also provides dry van, expedited, less-than-truckload, refrigerated, and flatbed truck brokerage services. It offers a fleet of approximately 2,300 tractors, 460 independent owner-operators, and 4,300 trailers to its customers, as well as the management and infrastructure. The company serves a range of industries, including retail, consumer products, and durable goods. As of December 31, 2023, it owned approximately 50,000 dry, 53-foot containers, as well as 900 refrigerated and 53-foot containers. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

