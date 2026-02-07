Head to Head Review: 111 (NASDAQ:YI) & Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) and Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 111 and Hims & Hers Health”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 111 $1.97 billion 0.03 -$1.42 million ($0.84) -8.80 Hims & Hers Health $1.48 billion 3.55 $126.04 million $0.54 42.63

Profitability

Hims & Hers Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 111. 111 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hims & Hers Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares 111 and Hims & Hers Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 111 -0.52% N/A -2.70% Hims & Hers Health 6.05% 24.67% 9.37%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.3% of 111 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of Hims & Hers Health shares are held by institutional investors. 43.9% of 111 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Hims & Hers Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for 111 and Hims & Hers Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 111 1 0 0 0 1.00 Hims & Hers Health 4 9 3 1 2.06

Hims & Hers Health has a consensus price target of $42.62, suggesting a potential upside of 85.12%. Given Hims & Hers Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hims & Hers Health is more favorable than 111.

Risk & Volatility

111 has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hims & Hers Health has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hims & Hers Health beats 111 on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 111

111, Inc. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through the B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies. The B2B segment includes the sale of pharmaceutical products to pharmacy customers through 1 Drug Mall. The company was founded by Gang Yu and Jun Ling Liu in May 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

