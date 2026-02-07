Head-To-Head Comparison: MP Materials (NYSE:MP) & Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF)

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) and Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MP Materials and Paladin Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MP Materials $203.85 million 53.34 -$65.42 million ($0.71) -86.41 Paladin Energy $177.68 million 20.41 -$44.64 million ($0.12) -67.25

Risk and Volatility

Paladin Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MP Materials. MP Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paladin Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

MP Materials has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paladin Energy has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MP Materials and Paladin Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MP Materials 1 0 13 1 2.93 Paladin Energy 0 3 0 0 2.00

MP Materials presently has a consensus target price of $78.91, suggesting a potential upside of 28.62%. Paladin Energy has a consensus target price of $9.05, suggesting a potential upside of 12.14%. Given MP Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MP Materials is more favorable than Paladin Energy.

Profitability

This table compares MP Materials and Paladin Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MP Materials -50.55% -7.69% -3.59% Paladin Energy N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.6% of MP Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Paladin Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of MP Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MP Materials beats Paladin Energy on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Paladin Energy

Paladin Energy Ltd develops, explores for, owns, and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007. Paladin Energy Ltd was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

