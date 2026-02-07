Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) & Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) Critical Review

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) and Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Surf Air Mobility and Cathay Pacific Airways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surf Air Mobility -66.95% N/A -58.16% Cathay Pacific Airways N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Surf Air Mobility and Cathay Pacific Airways”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surf Air Mobility $119.43 million 1.15 -$74.91 million ($2.48) -0.89 Cathay Pacific Airways $13.38 billion 0.82 $1.23 billion N/A N/A

Cathay Pacific Airways has higher revenue and earnings than Surf Air Mobility.

Risk and Volatility

Surf Air Mobility has a beta of 3.03, indicating that its share price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cathay Pacific Airways has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Surf Air Mobility and Cathay Pacific Airways, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surf Air Mobility 1 1 2 0 2.25 Cathay Pacific Airways 1 1 0 0 1.50

Surf Air Mobility presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 195.45%. Given Surf Air Mobility’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Surf Air Mobility is more favorable than Cathay Pacific Airways.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.7% of Surf Air Mobility shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Surf Air Mobility shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Surf Air Mobility beats Cathay Pacific Airways on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surf Air Mobility

Surf Air Mobility Inc. operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. The company offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties. Surf Air Mobility Inc. is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

About Cathay Pacific Airways

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers international passenger and air cargo transportation services. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also engages in the property investment and travel reward program; operates as a travel tour operator; and provision of financial, aircraft acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and cargo terminal services. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, Southeast Asia, Southwest Pacific, North Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. As of December 31, 2023, it operates 230 aircraft. Cathay Pacific Airways Limited was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Lantau Island, Hong Kong.

