bebe stores (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.50 and traded as high as $9.95. bebe stores shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 10,718 shares.

bebe stores Stock Up 1,448.6%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50.

bebe stores Company Profile

bebe stores inc is an American retailer specializing in contemporary women’s fashion. The company designs, sources and sells an assortment of apparel, including dresses, tops, denim, outerwear and accessories. The brand caters to a youthful demographic seeking modern silhouettes and trend-driven styles. Distribution channels include direct-to-consumer e-commerce, as well as wholesale partnerships and international licensed operations.

Founded in 1976 by fashion entrepreneur Manny Mashouf and headquartered in San Francisco, bebe initially expanded through specialty retail stores across the United States.

