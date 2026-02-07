FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.64 and traded as high as $1.6563. FalconStor Software shares last traded at $1.6563, with a volume of 484 shares.

FalconStor Software Stock Up 4.8%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64. The company has a market cap of $11.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.54.

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. FalconStor Software had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%.

FalconStor Software Company Profile

FalconStor Software, Inc is a provider of enterprise data protection and storage virtualization solutions designed to help organizations manage, protect and recover their critical data. The company’s offerings focus on reducing the complexity and cost of backup, replication and disaster recovery through software-defined storage technologies. By abstracting physical storage resources and automating data movement, FalconStor enables seamless integration with heterogeneous storage environments.

The company’s flagship platform, FreeStor, delivers a vendor-agnostic storage virtualization layer that supports continuous data protection (CDP), snapshot management, replication and orchestration across on-premises, cloud and hybrid infrastructures.

