A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $12.60, but opened at $11.9250. A.P. Moller-Maersk shares last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 10,193 shares.

The transportation company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. A.P. Moller-Maersk had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 4.86%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMKBY. Bank of America downgraded shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded A.P. Moller-Maersk from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

The stock has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S is a Danish integrated transport and logistics company headquartered in Copenhagen. Operating under the Maersk brand worldwide, the group provides container shipping and end-to-end logistics services, combining ocean freight with land-based transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, and supply chain management for global shippers and manufacturers.

The company’s core activities include container shipping operations, terminal services through APM Terminals, and a growing logistics and services business that offers freight forwarding, customs brokerage, inland transportation and warehousing.

