Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock Price Up 11.3% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Green Plains, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) rose 11.3% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $13.29 and last traded at $14.0870. Approximately 32,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,319,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

Get Green Plains alerts:

The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $428.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.56 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share.

Green Plains News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Green Plains this week:

Positive Sentiment: Earnings beat and positive EPS: Green Plains reported Q4 EPS of $0.17, well above consensus (~$0.07), signaling an operational swing from last year’s loss. Zacks: GPRE Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates

Earnings beat and positive EPS: Green Plains reported Q4 EPS of $0.17, well above consensus (~$0.07), signaling an operational swing from last year’s loss. Positive Sentiment: Profitability turnaround and stronger cash‑flow proxy: Net income attributable to the company was $11.9M and adjusted EBITDA was $49.1M in Q4 (vs negative EBITDA a year ago), showing improved operating results that support the rally. BusinessWire: Q4 & Full-Year 2025 Results

Profitability turnaround and stronger cash‑flow proxy: Net income attributable to the company was $11.9M and adjusted EBITDA was $49.1M in Q4 (vs negative EBITDA a year ago), showing improved operating results that support the rally. Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary and slide deck available — investors can review the earnings call transcript and presentation for details on margin drivers, plant operations and liquidity. These materials explain the beat but don’t change the forward picture by themselves. Seeking Alpha: Q4 Results Presentation

Management commentary and slide deck available — investors can review the earnings call transcript and presentation for details on margin drivers, plant operations and liquidity. These materials explain the beat but don’t change the forward picture by themselves. Negative Sentiment: Revenue shortfall and year-over-year decline: Revenue was $428.9M, missing consensus (~$536.6M) and down ~26.6% vs. last year — a meaningful demand/price/volume weakness that tempers enthusiasm from the EPS beat. MarketBeat: Q4 Results Summary & Call

Revenue shortfall and year-over-year decline: Revenue was $428.9M, missing consensus (~$536.6M) and down ~26.6% vs. last year — a meaningful demand/price/volume weakness that tempers enthusiasm from the EPS beat. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing margin/earnings risk and cautious analyst view: The company still shows a negative net margin and return on equity, and some analysts model negative full‑year EPS (~-0.50), indicating investors should watch commodity spreads, ethanol demand, and guidance for sustainability of the recovery. Globe and Mail: Analysts Offer Insights on GPRE

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPRE. Bank of America raised their price objective on Green Plains from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm cut shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on GPRE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Plains

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Green Plains by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Kailix Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 1,369,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,418,000 after acquiring an additional 213,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,696,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,025,000 after acquiring an additional 645,170 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 20,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Trading Up 9.4%

The stock has a market cap of $967.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00.

Green Plains Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Plains Inc is a leading producer of fuel-grade ethanol and related co-products in the United States. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company operates an integrated network of biorefineries that convert corn and other grains into renewable fuels. Through its production facilities, Green Plains supplies ethanol to domestic fuel markets and export channels, supporting efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote cleaner-burning transportation options.

Beyond ethanol, Green Plains manufactures a range of co-products that add value throughout the agricultural supply chain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.