Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $24.06, but opened at $26.88. Immunovant shares last traded at $25.4730, with a volume of 107,657 shares changing hands.

Get Immunovant alerts:

The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS.

Key Immunovant News

Here are the key news stories impacting Immunovant this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IMVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Immunovant from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Immunovant from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMVT

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Jay S. Stout sold 1,977 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $51,461.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 197,634 shares in the company, valued at $5,144,413.02. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew J. Fromkin sold 22,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $517,289.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 85,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,996,059. This trade represents a 20.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,868 shares of company stock worth $1,538,470. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Immunovant by 319.0% during the 3rd quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,241,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,137,000 after buying an additional 1,706,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,779,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,750,000 after acquiring an additional 952,504 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,806,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Immunovant during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,003,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Immunovant by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,836,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,076,000 after acquiring an additional 636,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Trading Up 12.4%

The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel monoclonal antibody therapies that target the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) to treat severe autoimmune diseases. By inhibiting FcRn, Immunovant’s approach is designed to reduce levels of pathogenic immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies, which play a central role in the pathology of disorders such as myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia.

The company’s lead asset, efgartigimod, is an engineered Fc fragment that selectively binds to FcRn, accelerating the degradation of circulating IgG.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.