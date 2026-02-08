Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Shares Up 10.7% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) shot up 10.7% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $75.68 and last traded at $75.76. 9,157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 377,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.44.

The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.63. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 3.76%.The company had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.42%.

More Spectrum Brands News

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Spectrum Brands this week:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPB. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $85.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 1,354,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,765,000 after buying an additional 624,057 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth $994,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter valued at $807,000.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.17 and a 200-day moving average of $57.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company that develops and markets a diverse portfolio of branded household and personal care products. Organized into four principal business segments—Hardware & Home Improvement, Home & Garden, Pet, and Appliances & Personal Care—the company offers a broad range of items including security and plumbing solutions, small electric appliances, grooming tools, and pet care accessories. Its hardware division features well-known brands such as Kwikset, Baldwin and Pfister, while the home appliance segment is anchored by names like Russell Hobbs and Remington.

Further Reading

