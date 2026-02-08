Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Evercore ISI downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to an in-line rating. The stock had previously closed at $153.83, but opened at $124.81. Evercore ISI now has a $112.00 price target on the stock. Impinj shares last traded at $113.7210, with a volume of 569,420 shares trading hands.

PI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Impinj from $211.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on Impinj in a report on Friday. Zacks Research cut Impinj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Impinj from $255.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Impinj from $246.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.56.

In related news, insider Sylebra Capital Llc sold 134,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.36, for a total value of $20,242,816.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,132,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,230,374.72. This trade represents a 10.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 666,192 shares of company stock valued at $105,288,457. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Impinj by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Impinj by 101.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.87.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $92.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.87 million. Impinj had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 3.00%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Impinj has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.080-0.130 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Impinj, Inc, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, develops Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions designed to connect everyday items to the internet. Founded in 2000, the company pioneered RAIN RFID technology with a focus on transforming supply chain and inventory processes across retail, healthcare, airport baggage handling and manufacturing. Impinj’s platform comprises RAIN RFID tag chips, fixed and handheld RFID readers, gateways, antennas and connectivity modules that enable real-time visibility of tagged items.

Impinj’s product portfolio is built around its core RAIN RFID ecosystem, offering tag chips for high-volume production (Monza series), reader chips for integration into third-party devices and complete reader and gateway systems (Speedway series and xArray).

