Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Down 4.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) traded down 4.9% during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $94.00 to $79.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Affirm traded as low as $58.70 and last traded at $56.5350. 1,828,893 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 5,839,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.42.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Stephens decreased their target price on Affirm from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

Affirm News Summary

In other Affirm news, CEO Max R. Levchin sold 666,666 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $53,746,612.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert O’hare sold 36,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,912,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,440. This represents a 96.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last three months, insiders sold 711,256 shares of company stock worth $57,231,923. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Here are the key news stories impacting Affirm this week:

Institutional Trading of Affirm

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Affirm by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affirm in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in Affirm by 5.1% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.41, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 3.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 12.80 and a quick ratio of 12.80.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Affirm had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.60%.Affirm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company that provides point-of-sale consumer lending and payments solutions for online and in-store purchases. Its core product is a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform that enables consumers to split purchases into fixed, transparent installment loans with no hidden fees. Affirm offers a range of financing options through merchant integrations, a consumer-facing mobile app and virtual card capabilities, and tools for merchants to offer alternative payment methods at checkout.

Further Reading

