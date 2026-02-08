Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.47, but opened at $17.82. Adaptive Biotechnologies shares last traded at $16.1370, with a volume of 116,138 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 48.73% and a negative net margin of 21.48%.The company had revenue of $71.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — ADPT reported a $0.09 loss per share vs. a $0.19 consensus loss and revenue of $71.7M (up 51% YoY), which investors typically view as positive for growth outlook.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade/target increase — JPMorgan raised its price target to $21 and maintained an overweight stance, implying meaningful upside versus recent levels and likely supporting buying interest.

Neutral Sentiment: Multiple analyst write-ups and coverage: Zacks and other outlets published detail and comparisons to estimates; consensus remains a "Moderate Buy" with an average price target near the mid‑teens to low‑$20s — useful context but not a single catalyst.

Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials and transcript are available for deeper review (management commentary and slide deck will guide whether revenue quality and guidance justify the rally).

Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling disclosed this week — CEO Chad M. Robins and other insiders sold large blocks (CEO ~125k shares; other insider sales also reported). Large insider sales can pressure sentiment even when results are strong.

Negative Sentiment: Company remains unprofitable with negative margins and a negative ROE; analysts still expect a full-year loss (consensus EPS negative), which leaves valuation and timing of profitability as ongoing investor concerns.

Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data in this batch is effectively zero/unchanged and shows no immediate short‑squeeze dynamics; days‑to‑cover computed as 0.0, so short interest is not a current market driver.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 124,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $2,304,963.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,459,245 shares in the company, valued at $45,348,477.80. This represents a 4.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Francis Lo sold 79,590 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,411,130.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 315,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,289.94. This trade represents a 20.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,612,461 shares of company stock valued at $27,754,413. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.23.

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company’s flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

