IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $34.21, but opened at $37.93. IBEX shares last traded at $36.9650, with a volume of 31,814 shares.

Get IBEX alerts:

The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $164.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.48 million. IBEX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 32.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on IBEX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IBEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of IBEX from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, IBEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IBEX by 8.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,924,000 after acquiring an additional 32,911 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in IBEX by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in IBEX by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 347,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,084,000 after purchasing an additional 95,595 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IBEX by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 244,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 19,395 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBEX Trading Up 2.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $471.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IBEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IBEX Holdings, Inc is a global business process outsourcing (BPO) company that specializes in customer experience solutions for a range of industries, including telecommunications, cable, technology, financial services and e-commerce. The company’s core offerings encompass multichannel customer support delivered via voice, email, chat, social media and digital self-service platforms. In addition to front-line contact center services, IBEX provides back-office processing, order management, technical troubleshooting and analytics-driven insights to help clients optimize operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Beyond traditional contact center operations, IBEX has built a proprietary technology stack designed to integrate real-time data analytics, workforce management and quality assurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.