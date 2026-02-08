IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2026

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEXGet Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $34.21, but opened at $37.93. IBEX shares last traded at $36.9650, with a volume of 31,814 shares.

The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $164.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.48 million. IBEX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 32.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on IBEX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IBEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of IBEX from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, IBEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on IBEX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IBEX by 8.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,924,000 after acquiring an additional 32,911 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in IBEX by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in IBEX by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 347,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,084,000 after purchasing an additional 95,595 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IBEX by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 244,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 19,395 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBEX Trading Up 2.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $471.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IBEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IBEX Holdings, Inc is a global business process outsourcing (BPO) company that specializes in customer experience solutions for a range of industries, including telecommunications, cable, technology, financial services and e-commerce. The company’s core offerings encompass multichannel customer support delivered via voice, email, chat, social media and digital self-service platforms. In addition to front-line contact center services, IBEX provides back-office processing, order management, technical troubleshooting and analytics-driven insights to help clients optimize operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Beyond traditional contact center operations, IBEX has built a proprietary technology stack designed to integrate real-time data analytics, workforce management and quality assurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.