Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $27.03, but opened at $29.39. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares last traded at $28.6350, with a volume of 22,991 shares.

The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.58%.The company had revenue of $335.58 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.150 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research set a $54.00 price objective on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the second quarter valued at $1,895,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 12,976 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 5.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 494,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,411,000 after purchasing an additional 27,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the second quarter worth approximately $2,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.01. The company has a market capitalization of $609.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc operates a chain of specialty grocery stores focused on natural and organic products. Founded in 1955 by Margaret and Philip Isely in Lakewood, Colorado, the company has built a reputation on strict product standards, including certified organic produce, non-GMO groceries and dietary supplements. Natural Grocers emphasizes whole, unprocessed foods and carries a broad assortment of private-label and national brands that meet its quality guidelines.

The company’s core offerings include fresh fruits and vegetables, bulk foods, vitamins, minerals and nutritional supplements, as well as natural body care and household items.

