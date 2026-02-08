Post (NYSE:POST) Trading 10.9% Higher After Strong Earnings

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 10.9% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $117.13 and last traded at $115.7840. 141,820 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 786,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.41.

The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Post had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 3.82%.Post’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Post from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Post from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Post from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research downgraded Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Post from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Post presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

In other news, Director David W. Kemper bought 1,800 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.93 per share, for a total transaction of $176,274.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,949.46. The trade was a 6.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total value of $160,312.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 11,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,230.29. This trade represents a 12.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 14.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Post during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Post by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its position in Post by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.63 and a 200-day moving average of $104.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company that operates as a holding company for a diverse portfolio of food and beverage brands. The company’s principal activities include the production, marketing and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal, refrigerated and frozen foods, and nutritional beverages. Through its operating segments—Post Consumer Brands, Foodservice, Refrigerated Side Dishes & Bakery, and Active Nutrition—Post Holdings delivers a broad array of products to retail grocers, convenience stores, foodservice operators and e-commerce channels.

The Post Consumer Brands segment features a variety of hot and cold cereals under names such as Honey Bunches of Oats, Shredded Wheat and Pebbles.

