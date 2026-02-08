Post (NYSE:POST) Trading 10.9% Higher After Strong Earnings

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 10.9% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $117.13 and last traded at $115.7840. 141,820 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 786,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.41.
The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Post had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 3.82%.Post’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share.
Key Headlines Impacting Post
Here are the key news stories impacting Post this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings beat and raised guidance — Post reported adjusted EPS above consensus ($2.13 vs. $1.66 consensus), revenue grew ~10% year-over-year, and management raised FY2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $1.55–$1.58 billion, which supports upside to valuation and drove buying interest. Post Holdings Reports Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026; Raises Fiscal Year 2026 Outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Leadership change at Post Consumer Brands — The company named Greg Pearson as President & CEO of Post Consumer Brands (effective April 1). Market reaction suggests investors view this as a stabilizing commercial/brand leadership move for a core segment. Greg Pearson to Join Post Consumer Brands as President and Chief Executive Officer
- Neutral Sentiment: Top-line vs. some street estimates mixed — while revenue rose ~10%, it was marginally below certain estimates ($2.17B vs. ~$2.18B). That moderates the beat narrative and keeps focus on margin and segment trends in upcoming calls. Post Holdings Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Grow About 10% Y/Y
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst backdrop supportive but varied — recent analyst coverage is mostly positive (several Outperform/Overweight ratings) and median price targets sit near current levels, leaving room for incremental upgrades if execution continues. Post Holdings (POST) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings: Revenue Growth but EPS Miss
- Negative Sentiment: Cash flow and liquidity signals to watch — some third‑party data flagged a sharp decline in cash and operating cash flow year-over-year; investors will watch free cash flow and working capital as acquisitions and integration drive results. Post Holdings (POST) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings: Revenue Growth but EPS Miss
- Negative Sentiment: Leverage and margins remain elevated/thin — Post carries meaningful leverage (debt-to-equity around ~2.0) and reported modest net margins; any slip in volumes or integration costs could pressure results and sentiment. Listen to Conference Call
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on POST
Insider Buying and Selling at Post
In other news, Director David W. Kemper bought 1,800 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.93 per share, for a total transaction of $176,274.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,949.46. The trade was a 6.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total value of $160,312.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 11,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,230.29. This trade represents a 12.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 14.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Post
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Post during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Post by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its position in Post by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.
Post Trading Up 9.8%
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.63 and a 200-day moving average of $104.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67.
About Post
Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company that operates as a holding company for a diverse portfolio of food and beverage brands. The company’s principal activities include the production, marketing and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal, refrigerated and frozen foods, and nutritional beverages. Through its operating segments—Post Consumer Brands, Foodservice, Refrigerated Side Dishes & Bakery, and Active Nutrition—Post Holdings delivers a broad array of products to retail grocers, convenience stores, foodservice operators and e-commerce channels.
The Post Consumer Brands segment features a variety of hot and cold cereals under names such as Honey Bunches of Oats, Shredded Wheat and Pebbles.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Post
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.