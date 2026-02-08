Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 265.8% in the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, January 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $116.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.13.

WEC stock opened at $111.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.89 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.73.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.9525 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC’s operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

