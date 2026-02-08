Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 265.8% in the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Stories Impacting WEC Energy Group
Here are the key news stories impacting WEC Energy Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — WEC reported $1.42 EPS and revenue above forecasts, and management said it will add more renewable assets as part of growth plans. WEC Energy Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates, to Add More Renewable Assets
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade/target lift — Mizuho raised its price target to $121 and put an “outperform” rating on WEC, signaling analyst confidence in the company’s growth path. WEC price target raised by Mizuho
- Positive Sentiment: Large capital plan and long‑term growth target — WEC outlined a $37.5 billion capital plan and targets 7–8% annual EPS growth through 2030, citing rising data‑center demand and investment in renewables. This supports long‑term earnings visibility. WEC Energy outlines $37.5B capital plan and 7-8% annual EPS growth through 2030
- Neutral Sentiment: FY2026 guidance essentially in line — WEC set FY2026 EPS guidance at $5.510–$5.610, roughly centered near Street estimates but slightly below consensus midpoint, leaving limited near‑term upside from guidance alone.
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue and full‑year EPS trends show near‑term softness — quarterly revenue fell ~8.8% year‑over‑year and full‑year GAAP EPS was slightly lower than 2024, signaling demand/volume variability that may pressure short‑term sentiment. WEC Q4 earnings and revenue details WEC Energy Group posts 2025 results
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.4%
WEC stock opened at $111.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.89 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.73.
WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.9525 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.
WEC Energy Group Company Profile
WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC’s operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.
Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.
